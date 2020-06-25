Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Raised to GBX 1,935

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price upped by Bank of America from GBX 1,810 ($23.04) to GBX 1,935 ($24.63) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.64) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,804.28 ($22.96).

Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($33.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,664.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

