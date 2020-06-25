Sachem Capital’s (SACH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

