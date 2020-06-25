Scotiabank Cuts Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Price Target to $2.50

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alithya Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Acumen Capital cut Alithya Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered Alithya Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

ALYA stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.