Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn Sells 2,228 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $294,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,506 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $332,496.08.

On Monday, June 15th, Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16.

Shares of SMG opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.