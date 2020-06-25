Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

