Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,137.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 938,107 shares of company stock worth $1,242,937. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Servicesource International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

