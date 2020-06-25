Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €39.00 ($43.82) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.69 ($46.84).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €42.00 ($47.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($53.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

