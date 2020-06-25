Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $16.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

SPWH opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $7,046,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

