Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.