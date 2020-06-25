Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 81,299 Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,202,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 359,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

