Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 704.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Lindsay worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lindsay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindsay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lindsay by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Lindsay by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The firm has a market cap of $961.15 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

