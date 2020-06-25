Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 272,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,551,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,100. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

