Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.31% of HomeStreet worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1,868.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.