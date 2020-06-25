Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 55,456 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,456 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

