Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,535 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $629,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,339.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

