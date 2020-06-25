SSE’s (SSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,716 ($21.84) price objective on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.27) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,419.93 ($18.07).

SSE opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($21.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,261.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,368.47.

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.05) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSE will post 10049.0000104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,403.51%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

