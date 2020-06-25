Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, June 26th. Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

