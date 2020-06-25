Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 39,686 Shares

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 39,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $207,160.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 386,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,316. Stereotaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STXS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

