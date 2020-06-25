Steve Wadey Sells 18,475 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total value of £58,196.25 ($74,069.30).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.02). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 303 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.67) to GBX 297 ($3.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.33) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.83 ($4.27).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

