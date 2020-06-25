Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Call Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,037 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 2,414 call options.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

