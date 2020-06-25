Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 99 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 99 price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 91.44.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.