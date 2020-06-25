Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Financial Review

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cerus and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 6 6 0 2.50

Cerus currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $93.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cerus is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 14.63 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -13.06 Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 14.18 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -388.59

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -90.97% -93.16% -38.29% Tandem Diabetes Care -4.22% -9.39% -5.51%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

