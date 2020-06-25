Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DNB Markets raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

About Telenor ASA

