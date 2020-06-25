Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Textron reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

