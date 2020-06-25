Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.66. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

