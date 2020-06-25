TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $121.27 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

