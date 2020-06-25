Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,533 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8,383.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

