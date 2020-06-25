Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,663 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,507% compared to the typical volume of 539 put options.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

