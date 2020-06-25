Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 1,362 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,578,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,826,000.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

