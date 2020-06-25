Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

TBIO stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

