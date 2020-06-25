TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1,709.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05155753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012553 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

