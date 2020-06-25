U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Major Shareholder David Kanen Sells 177,541 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) major shareholder David Kanen sold 177,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,549,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, David Kanen sold 320,854 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $2,833,140.82.

On Tuesday, June 16th, David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,657,402.32.

On Friday, June 19th, David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $5,524,661.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, David Kanen sold 260,364 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,345,879.64.

Shares of PRTS opened at $8.84 on Thursday. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

