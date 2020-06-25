UBS Group Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $91.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 394,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

