UBS Group Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $92.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

