UBS Group Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $42.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.39.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OneMain by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 20.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneMain by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.