UBS Group Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.04 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 571,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.