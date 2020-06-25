UChain (UCN) Tops One Day Volume of $10,864.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. UChain has a market cap of $36,953.76 and approximately $10,864.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

About UChain

UChain was first traded on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.