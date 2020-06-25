Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 39.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 330.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 237,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

