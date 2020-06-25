Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at HC Wainwright

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.