Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $78.53.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

