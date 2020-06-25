Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Robert Gut Sells 26,875 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

