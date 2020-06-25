United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of UTHR opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

