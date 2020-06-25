United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,610 shares of company stock worth $23,336,906. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

