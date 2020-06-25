v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $50.60 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. v.systems has a total market cap of $50.60 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,939,957,348 coins and its circulating supply is 2,025,098,884 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

