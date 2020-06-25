Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 317.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

