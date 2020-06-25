Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe Sells 1,428 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.45, for a total transaction of $340,506.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,681.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $244.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.