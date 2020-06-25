Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin Sells 14,751 Shares

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,189. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

