Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 5,560 Shares

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $216,784.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $138,045.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.69. 1,179,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,029. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $51,405,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,365,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $3,152,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

