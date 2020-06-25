Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.77. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.