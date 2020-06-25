VMware (NYSE:VMW) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $166.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMW opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,111 shares of company stock valued at $28,421,367. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,724 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,790,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,956,000 after buying an additional 108,343 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

